Zodwa Wabantu Exposes Her Bare Bum While Kissing Female Fan On Stage (Photo)

Controversial pantless dancer, Zodwa Wabantu recently exposed her bare bum while sharing a kiss with a female fan on stage.

The South African performer was on stage performing when she bent to plant a kiss on the mouth of one of her female fans when her sheer skirt hiked up, putting her bare butt on display.

The socialite took to Instagram to share the photo with the words,

“I have love. I show love,”

See her post below: