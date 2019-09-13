Zodwa Wabantu Exposes Her Bare Bum While Kissing Female Fan On Stage (Photo)

by Amaka

Controversial pantless dancer, Zodwa Wabantu recently exposed her bare bum while sharing a kiss with a female fan on stage.

Zodwa Wabantu
Controversial pantless dancer, Zodwa Wabantu

The South African performer was on stage performing when she bent to plant a kiss on the mouth of one of her female fans when her sheer skirt hiked up, putting her bare butt on display.

Read Also: Ycee Sets Social Media On Fire After Saying That Guys Who Have sex With Missionary Style Are Actually Twerking

The socialite took to Instagram to share the photo with the words,

“I have love. I show love,” 

See her post below:

Zodwa Wabantu's post
Zodwa Wabantu’s post
Tags from the story
Zodwa Wabantu
0

You may also like

‘I love Nigeria but am not a Nigerian’ – Tonto Dikeh

A woman will be with an abusive man than a wimp – Nigerian writer

#Assurance: Nigerian man buys his lovely wife a brand new Range Rover (Photos)

HOT PHOTOS: Banky W Shoots New Video In UK

Know The Top 10 Clothing Brands Owned By Rappers Worldwide

#BBNaija: Ifu Ennada reveals what she wants in a man

Judi Dench Bags Record 8th Olivier Awards

Oluwalinda, New Hottie That Is Causing Trouble With Her Heavy Bosoms

With fame and success, this singer is the girl next door

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *