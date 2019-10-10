10 ‘Goodies’ Buhari Brought Back From Russia: Aide

President Muhammadu Buhari is back in the country after summit in Sochi, Russia.

Lauretta Onochie, Buhari’s social media aide, took to Twitter to high some of the benefits of the trip.

1. NNPC signed an MOU with Russian Mega Oil Company, Lukoil to do Joint Venture Deep offshore Crude Oil exploration and production and for the revamping of the 3 oil refineries in Nigeria.

2. Russia to enter into the Nigeria rail market via the Eastern Corridor ( Lagos to Calabar line) & the Portharcourt-Maiduguri line, to offer Design, Construction, Management, and Maintenance of railway infrastructure in the two lines. The Calabar line is 1,400 kms long.

3. NNPC signed an MOU with Gazprom, the Russian Gas giant for the development of Nigeria’s enormous gas potential and infrastructure.

4. Russia accepted to use a govt to govt approach to complete d abandoned and uncompleted Ajaokuta Steel rolling mill. 60km in size, it has 40 production plants, internal rail network and can produce 10m tons of all kinds of steel PA.

Over $8b has so far been spent on it in 40yrs.

5. Russia agreed to supply 12 Attack Helicopters to Nigeria for the fight against terrorism.

6. Russia to work with the Ministry of Defence to modernise the armed forces, enhance government to government procurement of Russian military hardware, training of military personnel, etc.

7. Resolving the production issues and disputes with the ALSCON Russian owners. ALSCON is a producer of Aluminium products.

Read Also: I Will Keep All Nigerians Home And Abroad Safe – Buhari

8a.Because Russia is ranked as the biggest producer of wheat in the world, Russia has agreed to help Nigeria ramp up its production of wheat.

8b. Nigeria produces 100k tons of wheat but imports 5m tons of wheat. The aim of the Russian assistance is to greatly increase local production of wheat in Nigeria and reduce imports drastically to help save Nigeria the foreign exchange it uses to buy the annual import of 5m tons.

9. Russia will provide security and technical support to Nigeria to stamp out piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

10. Russia will help provide geological prospecting of Nigeria’s vast solid minerals deposits with a view to exploiting them.