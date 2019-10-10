10-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped In Niger; Private Part Stitched

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for violently raping a 10-year-old girl whose private part had to be stitched.

The sad incident saw the rapist whose name has been given as Shamshideen Salihu, raping the child in her parents home in Buyinko Junior Quarter Maikunkele, Bosso Local Government Area of Niger state.

Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, while confirming the incident, told newsmen that Salihu sneaked into the family home of the little girl when her parents went out.

The evil act was discovered after the child’s mother Amina Nuhu, returned home and found her daughter walking abnormally.

She then went on to examine the child and found blood around her private part causing her to immediately raise an alarm attracting her neighbours. The victim then told her mother what the suspect had done to her.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where her private parts were stitched and has now been discharged while the suspect was arrested and has since confessed to the crime. He will be charged to court soon.