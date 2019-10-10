100-Level Student Expelled For Criticizing Taraba Governor On Facebook

A 100-level student at Taraba State University has been expelled after criticizing the state governor, Darius Ishaku.

The student, identified as Joseph Israel, took to his Facebook to share a post that criticized the governor’s plans in expanding the airport at the state as well as building an International airport.

The student who shared reasons why the governor should halt on any plans he has on expanding the airport and building a new international airport.

See The Post Here: