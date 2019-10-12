12 Nigerians Arrested For Illegal Online Gambling In Malaysia

The Malaysian Immigration Department this week, arrested 14 foreigners with 12 of them being Nigerians for illegal online gambling operations at a condominium in Kajang.

According to reports, the gambling operations were manned by two Chinese.

Read Also: The Legality of Online Gambling Around the World

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud speaking on the arrest said two Chinese nationals were found in one of the units and six laptops, 18 mobile phones and 19 hard disk drives, were seized.

“One of the men was without any documents, while the other was found with an expired social visit pass,” he said.

Thestar.com.my has reported that the case has been handed over to the police.

Khairul also revealed that during the raid, some of the Nigerians tried to flee by jumping from windows while others simply refused to answer questions that were asked.

All 14 will be taken to the Immigration detention depot in Bukit Jalil for further investigation under Section 6(1) and Section 15 of the Immigration Act 1959/63 as they do not possess legal travel documents.