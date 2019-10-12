12-Year-Old Raped By 40-Year-Old In Edo, Puts To Bed

by Temitope Alabi
Rape Victim
Rape Victim

A 12-year-old, Ilobekeme Omije, who was allegedly raped by a 40-year-old man that lived beside her family home in Edo state has welcomed a baby.

The little girl is at the Irrua Specialist Hospital where she gave birth to her baby girl via CS yesterday.

Read Also: ‘He Put His Penis Inside My Bum Bum’, 9-Year-Old Girl Recounts How Police Raped Her

In a chat with LIB, activist Harrison Gwamnishu said the girl lost her father some years ago and had to be sent to live with a Pastor by her mother who died recently.

The girl was raped by the pastor at the age of 6, then later sent to live with a traditional healer who continued to rape her.

Activist Gwamnishu went on to say the girl currently lives with her aunt where the 40-year-old neighbor raped her and got her pregnant. Doctors are said to be monitoring her condition.

Harrison has also confirmed that the pastor, the herbalist and the 40-year-old man were all arrested in September by officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons but released after they all agreed to pay after agreeing to N5000 monthly.

Tags from the story
Ilobekeme Omije, Rape
0

You may also like

Nigerian Troops, Boko Haram Fighters In Fierce Battle In Konduga Town

More Than 700 Boko Haram Militants Surrender – Army Spokesman

Pastor’s Seven-Year-Old Daughter Burnt To Death In Church Inferno

Drama as man attacks Obasanjo at Lagos airport

Drama as man attacks Obasanjo at Lagos airport

Akwa Ibom Sets Up Family Court To Deal With Alleged Witchcraft Cases

NNPC Floods Abuja, Environs With 200 Truckloads Of Petrol

Actor Kunle Afod’s wife Desola gives final warning to actresses troubling her home

#BBNaija3: Ifu Ennada raises alarm after plans to spoil her haircare business is exposed

Angry Mob Beats Mopol To Death In Gombe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *