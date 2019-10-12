12-Year-Old Raped By 40-Year-Old In Edo, Puts To Bed

A 12-year-old, Ilobekeme Omije, who was allegedly raped by a 40-year-old man that lived beside her family home in Edo state has welcomed a baby.

The little girl is at the Irrua Specialist Hospital where she gave birth to her baby girl via CS yesterday.

In a chat with LIB, activist Harrison Gwamnishu said the girl lost her father some years ago and had to be sent to live with a Pastor by her mother who died recently.

The girl was raped by the pastor at the age of 6, then later sent to live with a traditional healer who continued to rape her.

Activist Gwamnishu went on to say the girl currently lives with her aunt where the 40-year-old neighbor raped her and got her pregnant. Doctors are said to be monitoring her condition.

Harrison has also confirmed that the pastor, the herbalist and the 40-year-old man were all arrested in September by officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons but released after they all agreed to pay after agreeing to N5000 monthly.