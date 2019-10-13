13th Headies: Falz Advocates For Sowore’s Release After Receiving Award (Video)

Popular Nigerian rapper, Falz has advocated for the release of detained activist, Omoyele Sowore at the Headies award show.

The rapper won the best rap album award of the year at the 13th edition of the Headies award.

The rapper advocated for the release of Sowore who has not been released from DSS’s custody despite being granted bail, at the end of his speech.

Watch the video below: