13th Headies: Falz Advocates For Sowore’s Release After Receiving Award (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian rapper, Falz has advocated for the release of detained activist, Omoyele Sowore at the Headies award show.

Falz
Falz

The rapper won the best rap album award of the year at the 13th edition of the Headies award.

Also Read: Sarkodie Beats Falz To Emerge ‘Best International Flow’ At BET Hip Hop Awards

The rapper advocated for the release of Sowore who has not been released from DSS’s custody despite being granted bail, at the end of his speech.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Falz, Omoyele Sowore
0

You may also like

Yobe State government reunites 216 Libya deportees with family

Any Lady That Does Not Have Financial Security Should Not Go Into Marriage – Ali Baba

FRSC official killed in Delta, Anambra accident

Checkout These Amazing Leadership Practices That Would Make You A Leader To Remember

REVEALED: The Real Reason EFCC Arrested Dokpesi And Bafarawa

FIRS seals tax-defrauding companies in Lagos and Port Harcourt

“I Prefer Sex With Men For Satisfaction” – Married Man Who Rapes Underage Boys In Lagos

See What a Mother Demanded from a Man Who Impregnated Her 14-year-old Daughter

Seven persons arrested for the alleged murder of Uniben professor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *