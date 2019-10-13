13th Headies: Falz Wins Best Rap Single Of The Year

Talented rapper, Folarin Falana, also known as ‘Falz the bad guy’ has snagged up an award in the best rap singles of the year in 2019 he dies.

His hit single ‘talk’ was voted as the best among several other songs that competed in the category.

Falz in his acceptance speech went on to thank the organizers of the award before going on to talk about the social ills in the country.

While picking up his award, he then screamed free Sowore while leaving the podium.