The 2019 headies Awards just ended and it was glamorous for the music super stars and various celebrities that attended the show.

The next rated award went to Mavin Record new act, Rema, who defeated Zlatan, Fireboy, and Victor AD to carry the day.

The super talented artist took to his Instagram moments ago to share a photo of his Headies award as next rated and also keys to a brand new ride.

See post below: