13th Headies: Tacha Celebrates As Rema Wins ‘Next Rated’ Award

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha took to her Twitter page to celebrate the victory of Rema during the 13th edition of the Headies Award.

BBNaija's Tacha
BBNaija’s Tacha

Rema won the Next Rated category ahead of Victor AD, Fireboy DML, Joeboy and Zlatan who dissed the reality star during her stay on the reality show. 

Also Read: Finally, Tacha Speaks On Zlatan Ibile’s Diss Track

The reality star echoed the conventional saying of her supporters who declared all over social media that they voted en masse for Rema.

See her post below:

Tacha
Tacha’s tweet

Tags from the story
#13thHeadies, #BBNaija, Rema, Tacha, ZLATAN
0

You may also like

Wayne Rooney

Rooney becomes Man U’s all time top scorer after Red Devils draw with Stoke

Speeding Trailer Crushes Teenage Girl and Others to Death in Rivers State (Graphic Photos)

World Cup Promo: Spectranet Rewards Final Batch of Winners

FUOYE: Policeman Attacked In Viral Video Feared Dead

#BBNaija3: Ifu Ennada calls for peace between Alex and Cee-C after acid bathe threat

Court orders the arrest of former Enugu State Governor, Chimaroke Nnamani

5 Nigerians Who RECENTLY Made History

Death toll rises to 84, as Suicide bombers attack Iraq

What Nnamdi Kanu Should Do Now That IPOB Has Been Declared a Terrorist Group

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *