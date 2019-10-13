13th Headies: Tacha Celebrates As Rema Wins ‘Next Rated’ Award

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha took to her Twitter page to celebrate the victory of Rema during the 13th edition of the Headies Award.

Rema won the Next Rated category ahead of Victor AD, Fireboy DML, Joeboy and Zlatan who dissed the reality star during her stay on the reality show.

Also Read: Finally, Tacha Speaks On Zlatan Ibile’s Diss Track

The reality star echoed the conventional saying of her supporters who declared all over social media that they voted en masse for Rema.

See her post below: