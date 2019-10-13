13th Headies: Teni, Mike Perform ‘Case’ On Stage (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

What a night at the 13th Headies award as Big Brother Naija star, Mike Edwards performed alongside pop Singer, Teni during the show.

Teni
Teni and Mike Edwards

Mike who can’t get the song off his lips ever since he performed it during his stay in the BBNaija, thrilled the audience with his punchlines.

Watch their wonderful performance below:

