13th Headies: Toke Makinwa Reacts As Falz Bags Awards

Popular TV personality Toke Makinwa has taken to her Twitter handle to react shortly after indigenous rapper, Falz bagged two awards at the 13th headies awards night which held on Saturday night.

Toke in her reaction describes Falz music album which won the best ‘rap album of the year’ as ‘ a full conscious music album’ before going on to hail the rapper for his impressive works.

Read Also: Do People Still Wear Panties? Toke Makinwa Asks

Falz ‘Moral Instruction album’ and single ‘Talk’ won the best rap album and best rap single awards respectively.

Her words;

A full conscious music album won best rap album guys, nice one!!!! Welldone falzthebahdguy well done.

See what she tweeted below: