13th Headies: Watch Hilarious Introduction Of Regina Daniels’ Mom That Got People Talking

Social media has been set agog by Nollywood actress, Rita Daniels during her award presentation at the 13th Headies award.

The actress who presented the artist of the year award at the event introduced herself as the mother of actress, Regina Daniels.

Also Read: Regina Daniels Flaunts Her Banging Body On Instagram (PHOTOS)

This introduction got a lot of people talking on social media. See reactions below:

Watch the video below: