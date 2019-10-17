17-Year-Old Commits Suicide Over Alleged Maltreatment In Ekiti

A 17-year-old boy, Opeyemi Oluwafemi, has been found dead.

According to reports, he was found dangling on a tree in a suspected suicide scene after he was declared missing a couple of days ago.

The body was found at a spot opposite the deceased’s father’s house at Epe-Ekiti in Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Saturday.

Sources who spoke with The Nation said that Opeyemi was preparing for an external examination before taking his own life.

His father reportedly chastised him, after coming home drunk one day and even went as far as throwing dangerous objects at him.

“The offensive odour and flies which took over the vicinity caught the attention of members of the community who later discovered the decomposing body of the young man dangling on the tree,” a neighbour said.

The State’s Police spokesperson, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu confirmed the incident saying;

”I can confirm to you that at about 4:30 of 26/10/2019, the body of 17-year-old Opeyemi Oluwafemi was found hung on a tree in a nearby bush at Epe Ekiti.

”However, I cannot confirm at present if the father has been arrested but investigation is ongoing,” he said.