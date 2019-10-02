2 Teachers, 6 Female Students Kidnapped From In Kaduna

A new report has confirmed that six female students and two teachers have been abducted at the Engraver’s College in Kakau Daji, Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

TheCable, reports that one of the parents whose daughter was abducted said he got a call from one of the abductors in the morning on Thursday, October 3rd.

“They told my daughter to give them a number to call, and that was when they called me, but I couldn’t understand if they were asking for ransom because they spoke in a language I could barely hear.

“I spoke with my daughter and then they collected the phone from her and terminated the call,” he said.

The police are said to have stated investigating the case.