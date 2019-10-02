2-Year-Old Boy Dies After Dad Spent N61m Donated For His Treatment On Prostitute, Designer Clothes

The Brazilian police authority has arrested a dad named Mateus Henrique Leroy Alves for allegedly spending £130,000 out of the £200,000 donated for his child’s treatment on prostitutes, designer clothes, drinks, and hotels.

He was arrested in a luxury hotel where he had been staying for months until his wife reported him to the local police.

The duo of Mateus and Karine were said to have started a fundraising campaign after the baby became critically ill and they needed as much as £70,000 for each dose of drug Spinraza which the boy needed to suppress the rare disease.

They were said to have realized as much as £200,000 before Mateus dumped both his wife and kid.

However, the wife became apprehensive after receiving alerts on huge withdrawals from the banks where they kept the money meant for the boy’s treatment.

She reported to the local police who then arrested the father at a luxurious hotel where he has been living for over two months. Upon his arrest, he was discovered to have lavished £130,000 which amounts to N61m out of the money.