20 Lies In President Buhari’s Independence Day Message, By Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri has faulted President Buhari’s 59th Independence day speech.

Omokri took to social media to share his post where he alleged that the speech delivered by President Buhari was filled with lies.

Read his post below

20 Lies From General Buhari’s Independence Day Broadcast

By Reno Omokri

Predictably, General Buhari gave an Independence Day broadcast full of LIES. Below, I shall expose the many lies he told this morning and I challenge General Buhari to sue me.

General Buhari said “In the last four years, we have combatted the terrorist scourge of Boko Haram”.

LIE: Boko Haram controls 8 Borno LGAs. Read the TRUTH here. Buhari LIED!

General Buhari said ‘The capacity of our forces is enhanced by the acquisition of military hardware’

LIE: Our armed forces use guns purchased by Shagari.

General Buhari said “we uphold the Constitutional rights of our people to freedom of expression“

This is such an OBVIOUS LIE. Buhari locked up his critics and refused to obey court orders to free them.

General Buhari said “I reiterate my call for all to exercise restraint”.

This is the JOKE of the CENTURY from a man who threatened to ‘SOAK the DOG and BABOON in BLOOD’.

PRACTICE what you PREACH .

General

@MBuhari

said “This Administration inherited a skewed economy”

LIE: Buhari inherited an economy rated by CNNMoney and WorldBank as the world’s 3rd fastest growing economy! He ruined it in 1 year.

General Buhari said “previous governments abandoned the residual Investment-driven Non-Oil Sector”

LIE: President Obasanjo paid off our entire debt when oil was a quarter of what it sells today!

General Buhari said “exchange rate in the last 3 years has remained stable”

LIE: Google it. The Naira was rated the 4th worst performing currency 3 years ago and one of the most depreciated 2 years ago.

General Buhari said we have “robust reserves of US$42.5 B”

LIE: What he failed to tell you is that he has more than DOUBLED our debt. When you minus the reserves from our debt, we have NO RESERVES!!!!

General Buhari said “Learning from the mistakes of the past, this Administration is responsibly managing our oil wealth”

LIE: Nigeria now pays more FUEL SUBSIDY than in 2015. Nigerians pay more for FUEL.

General Buhari said “we are significantly increasing investments in critical infrastructure”

LIE: Because Buhari more than DOUBLED our debt, we now spend more on DEBT SERVICING than on infrastructure!

General Buhari said “we launched the Presidential Power Initiative to modernize the National Grid”

LIE: Buhari is modernising NOTHING. The last 3 power plants Nigeria built were built by Goodluck Jonathan.

General Buhari said “Our efforts to improve the power sector will complement other infrastructure investments”

LIE: IMPROVE Gini? Do you have power? Nigeria now generates LESS POWER than in 2015.

General Buhari took credit for the 2nd Niger Bridge.

LIE: The 2nd Niger Bridge is a PPP Project that was FULLY paid by Goodluck Jonathan from the Sovereign Wealth Fund.

General Buhari said “We‘ve made remarkable progress in almost all segments of the agriculture value chain”

LIE: Yet, Nigeria became the world headquarters for EXTREME POVERTY under him? Why such lies?

General Buhari said we are committed “economic stability and diversification”

LIE: Yet, in a leaked memo, his chief of staff admitted that they collect less non oil revenue than under Goodluck Jonathan. LIE!

General Buhari said we provide adequate resources to meet the basic needs of our teeming youth”

LIE: While Goodluck Jonathan built 165 almajiri schools and 14 new federal universities, Buhari had built NONE.

General Buhari said he has “deterred rampant theft and mismanagement of public funds that plagued public service”

LIE: Yet, according to Transparency Int’l, Nigeria is MORE CORRUPT today than in 2015!

General Buhari said “This Administration has fought against corruption”

LIE: Look at the ministers Buhari appointed. Look at those surrounding him.

General Buhari said “An example is the US$300 million recently identified as part of the Abacha money-laundering case”

Yet Buhari said Abacha did not steal. Which is it sir? Did he or didn’t he?

Finally, General Buhari said “I call upon Nigerians to combat Corruption”

Is Buhari combating corruption?

– Who owns Ikoyi billions

– When will Aisha Buhari’s ADC be tried?

– Who reinstated Maina?