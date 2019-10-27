2019 BBNaija Winner, Mercy Steps Out For Her Victory Party (PHOTO)

by Valerie Oke
2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke, had her winner party in Lagos on Saturday, 26th October, and the reality TV star stepped out for the event looking all sweet.

Sharing a few photos of her outlook to the starstudded event via her Instagram page, Mercy thanked all the people that came to celebrate with her and also her social media followers which have since grown to 800k since she won the reality TV show.

She wrote:

“Thank you all for coming out to celebrate with me last night.
“And thank you to 800k followers🎉, you all are amazing and I love you.”

More photo below:

#BBNaija, mercy
