2019 BBNaija Winner Party: Mercy Sips Champagne With Tacha, Other Former Housemates (VIDEO)

2019 BBNaija housemates sipping on champagne

2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner party held on Saturday, 26th October, with some of the former housemates in attendance.

Notable among them is Tacha, the most famous among the other housemates, who enjoyed a bottle of Moet and Chandon with the winner, Mercy.

The duo of Mercy and Tacha were arch-rivals during their stay on the reality TV show with the duo having a fisticuff that ultimately led to the disqualification of Tach.

However, they have since settled their rift since they left the house.

Watch the video below;

