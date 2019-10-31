2019 Election: Buhari Has Lost In Supreme Court Of God ⁠— Fani-Kayode

by Verity Awala
Femi Fanikapode and President Buhari
Fani-Kayode and President Buhari

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Nigerian minister of aviation and member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to the loss of their presidential candidate at the Supreme court.

The apex court on Wednesday dismissed the appeal of the PDP and Atiku to upturn the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23rd 2019, presidential election.

The Supreme Court held in its ruling delivered by a seven-man panel led by Tanko Mohammed, Chief Justice of Nigeria that the appeal lacked merit.

According to Fani-Kayode, Buhari may have “won” in the Supreme Court of man but he has lost in the Supreme Court of God.

Read Also: PDP Reacts To Atiku’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Final Judgement Comes From God

He tweeted: The Bible says “be still and know that I am God!”

@MBuhari may have “won” in the Supreme Court of man but he has lost in the Supreme Court of God.

Let us wait and see how things unfold but one thing I am sure of is that the Egyptians we see today, we shall see them no more!

