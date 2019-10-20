2019 Headies: Rema Wins Next Rated At 13th Edition

by Eyitemi

Nominees

This category is a voting category

Rema
Nigerian Artiste Rema

Talented Mavin record simger, Rema, has snagged an award at the 2019 headies awards as the ‘next rated superstar.

The singer defeated the likes of Zlatan, Lyta, Victor AD, Joe boy and co to snag up the award.

Remarkably, during his acceptance speech, he declared that he is the future.

The headies awards started out in 2006 and it was formerly known as the ‘hip hop awards.’

The current edition is the 13th.

1. Rema —— WINNER

2. Joeboy

3. Fireboy DML

4. Victor AD

5. Lyta

6. Zlatan

