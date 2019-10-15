2019: Some APC Chieftain Supported Atiku Against Buhari In Katsina

by Valerie Oke

Kabir Murja, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina state, has accused the leadership of the party in the state of playing “anti-party” role in supporting Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, during the 2019 elections.

Murja in a chat with newsmen said, “We are aware of the several nocturnal meetings and visits to Abuja and Dubai to perfect their plans but the common man believes in Buhari and voted for him against their wishes.”

The Special Assistant to the state governor on public enlightenment, Abdulaziz Maituraka, however dismissed the claims as “frivolous accusation’’ that cannot be substantiated. ”

He noted that Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari was a diehard APC man and a Buharist to the core.

He said, all the anti-party allegations being made by the state chapter of the APC against some key members of the party in Abuja was just a move to gain relevance, stressing that the deed has been done.

“You can see how easily the venue for the PDP rally was given unlike in other states where it was a war between the parties. We knew all that transpired but just kept mute being elders,” he said.

 

