2020 Budget: FG To Spend N9bn To Buy Fuel, Maintain Generators

The Federal Government is said to have budgeted N9.05bn for the purchase, maintenance and fuelling of generators across the Ministries, Departments and Agencies nationwide.

Reports also have it that the Federal government has budgeted N75.4m for maintenance and fuelling of generators in some of its foreign missions abroad.

All of these details are contained in the 2020 budget proposal which was submitted to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

This is coming after the senate president read the riot act to the new minister on the passage of the budget for the year 2020.