2020 Budget Is Shallow, Inexplicable, Confusing And Uninspiring: Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described the speech by President Muhammadu Buhari as a flop and the 2020 budget as shallow.

President Buhari on Tuesday presented the 2020 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly.

Fani-Kayode, a popular critic of the Buhari-led administration, said the budget “itself is shallow, inexplicable, confusing and uninspiring.”

He tweeted: The budget speech was a flop and the budget itself is shallow, inexplicable, confusing and uninspiring.

May God deliver Nigeria from @MBuhari and his @OfficialAPCNg.