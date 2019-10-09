2020 Budget Will Lead Us To Gomorrah: Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed worries with the 2020 budget presented by President Muhammadu Buhari to the national assembly on Tuesday.
Recall that on Tuesday the President presented a budget totalling totalling N10.77 trillion with a huge chunk being used to service debt.
Reacting to this the former lawmaker pointed out that the budget will lift Nigeria from Sodom to Gomorrah.
See his tweet below:
The Budget will take us out of Sodom and safely land us in Gomorrah.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) October 9, 2019