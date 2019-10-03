2023: If Nigerians Have Conscience They Will Allow Igbos Produce President ⁠— Iwuanyanwu

by Temitope Alabi
A prominent politician from the South East, Emmanuel Iwuanyawu, has stated that if Nigerians have any conscience at all, they would allow the Igbos to produce the next president of Nigeria.

Iwuanyanwu made this known while speaking with newsmen in Umuahia, the Abia state capital.

“Every good Nigerian, every good Muslim, every good Christian must support a president of Nigeria of  South-East extraction.

“If Nigerians have a conscience, equity and justice, they must demand that they should allow the Igbos to produce the next president in 2023.

“I have made consultations to different Nigerians in the North. I have made consultations in the South-West and 80 percent of them are in support of a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction and of South-East region.”

 

