2023: Igbos Deserve A Shot At The Presidency, It’s Their Turn — Lawyer

Social media users have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the #IgboPresidency2023 with many tweeting that it is the turn of the Igbo tribe to produce the next president.

Music executive and lawyer, Audu Maikori, has also joined in on the conversation.

Read Also: Prostitution Is Illegal But Political Prostitution Is Allowed – Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori

In his words; “I believe that the Igbos deserve a shot at the Presidency it’s their turn. But more importantly, I believe we can’t keep voting people based on rotation, ethnicity and religion. Nigeria needs brilliant, passionate and selfless leaders across board. #IgboPresidency2023″

— AuduMaikori (@Audu) October 13, 2019