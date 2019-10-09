2023: North Will Never Support Igbo Presidency

Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) on Tuesday said the northern region of the country will never support the Southeast for presidency

According to the former minister of aviation, anyone that believes that the north will support an Igbo Presidency in 2023, doesn’t understand the injustice that Nigeria represents.

Fani-Kayode, in a tweet, said what the entire South needs is emancipation, not presidency.

His words: If you believe that the north will support an Igbo Presidency in 2023 then you still don’t understand the injustice that Nigeria represents. The north will NEVER support an Igbo presidency and that is the tragedy of Nigeria. The entire south needs EMANCIPATION and not Presidency.