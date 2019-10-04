2023 Presidency: Oshiomhole Reacts To Campaign Posters Of Himself, Tinubu, El-Rufai

Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that the party is more concerned with delivering good governance to Nigerians, not the 2023 elections.

The APC national chairman said this on Thursday in Abuja, at a Reconciliation Meeting with stakeholders and aggrieved governorship aspirants of the party from Bayelsa.

This was in reaction to recent display of posters of APC chieftain, Bola Tinubu, Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir el-Rufai and the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole in some parts of the country ahead of 2023 poll.

He said, “I want to completely disassociate myself and members of our party from all those posters.

“We believe that these are the handwork of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who think that they can create suspicion within the rank of APC by using some elements to print posters to create complete diversion.

“So, I stand here as National Chairman of APC not only to deny those posters as they affect me but to deny those posters as they affect any leader of our party because it is not yet time.”

“At this point in time, all hands must be on deck to support President Muhammadu Buhari and all our state governors in their respective states to work together unanimously to deliver deliverables for the good of our people in the states and at the Federal level.”

He also talked about election petition judgements by the judiciary, saying, “Once these are done and put behind us, I expect all Nigerians to insist that those elected should go back to work and deliver and justify the mandate they have been given.

“This is not the time for electioneering. We cannot have electioneering for four years and thereafter, you have people elected and continue for another four years.

“There is not the time for politicking, there is time for governance, this is the time for governance,” Oshiomhole