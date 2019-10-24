24-Year-Old Man Arrested For Threatening Actress Regina Daniels

A 24-year-old boy identified as Opoma Terry, who specializes in sending threat messages to his unsuspecting victims, has been arrested by the police.

Operating from Lagos State, Opoma sends messages to his victims, threatening to assassinate or kidnap them they do not pay some specified amount of money.

The suspect who recently got back from Ghana was arrested for trying to defraud Hon. Ned Nwoko, the husband of Regina Daniels, by telling him that he was hired to assassinate the actress.

Terry, was, however, played by Chief Ned Nwoke after he opened up to him about his intentions of quitting the act after he gets paid.

He hinted that he was not an assassin but only trying to find means of surviving by duping people.

Ned Nwoke played along and finally got him arrested.

See Photos Here: