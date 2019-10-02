2Face And Faze Reunite; Perform Live On Stage In Abuja (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singers, 2face and Faze who were both members of Plantashun Boiz music group before they broke up and went solo were seen performing together in Abuja on Friday.

Plantashun Boiz was a Nigerian hip hop group, it was founded in the late 1990, and it consists of 3 members; 2face, Blackface, and Faze.

The 3 made beautiful music together before they decided to go their separate ways.

However, the duo linked up at a concert in Abuja and created an electrifying moment.