2Face And Faze Reunite; Perform Live On Stage In Abuja (Photo)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singers, 2face and Faze who were both members of Plantashun Boiz music group before they broke up and went solo were seen performing together in Abuja on Friday.

Faze
Defunct Music Group, Platanshun Boyz

Plantashun Boiz was a Nigerian hip hop group, it was founded in the late 1990, and it consists of 3 members; 2face, Blackface, and Faze.

Also Read: 2Baba Reveals His Biggest Achievement As He Celebrates 20 Years On Stage

The 3 made beautiful music together before they decided to go their separate ways.

However, the duo linked up at a concert in Abuja and created an electrifying moment.

Tags from the story
2face, Blackface, faze, Plantashun Boyz
0

You may also like

DJ Cuppy reacts to Anichebe’s move to introduce his new girlfriend to his family

Funmi Iyanda Shares Opinion On When To Call It Quits In Marriage

Nollywood Actor, Richard Mofe Damijo Embezzled 50 Million Naira – EFCC

Revealed!!! Naira Marley was a wanted Criminal in the UK

Just In: Naira Marley Regains Freedom

Man beats wife to death for accepting a gift of N200

Cossy Orjiakor puts her famous boobs on display to welcome fans into new month

Moesha Boduong tenders apology for interview with CNN’s Amanpour

‘I’m glad I see beyond what others see’ – Oritsefemi’s wife, Nabila celebrates him as he turns a year older

MI Loses Cool, Uses Harsh Words In Discussion With Music Critic, Osagie (Watch Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *