Veteran Singer, 2baba and his lovely wife, and actress, Annie Idibia were spotted carrying the son of Nollywood Actress, Toyin Abraham.

Toyin Abraham took to her Instagram page to share a photo of 2baba and his wife carrying her Son, Ire.

The actress gave birth to her son with actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi last month and she has been the talk of the town.

