2Face Reacts As Davido Drops New Music Video, ‘Risky’

Legendary Nigerian singer, Tubaba, real name Innocent Idibia, has taken to his social media page to react, minutes after fellow singer, David Adeleke, also known as ‘Davido‘ dropped a new music video titled ‘risky.’

Tubaba, in his reaction, said that the new music video is giving him life.

Isn’t that a wonderful comment to show love and support?

Davido dropped the new music video on Thursday, 24th October.