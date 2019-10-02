2Face Reacts As Davido Drops New Music Video, ‘Risky’

Legendary Nigerian singer, Tubaba, real name Innocent Idibia, has taken to his social media page to react, minutes after fellow singer, David Adeleke, also known as ‘Davido‘ dropped a new music video titled ‘risky.’
Tubaba, in his reaction, said that the new music video is giving him life.
Isn’t that a wonderful comment to show love and support?
Davido dropped the new music video on Thursday, 24th October.
Risky video intro giving me life @iam_Davido nice one #risky
— IG: @official2baba (@official2baba) October 24, 2019
3 Comments
OBO TO THE WORLD.This jamz has been on repeat since morning,this video na blast .BEST COLLABO OF ALL TIME.RISKY
One thing about OBO we are yet to understand is,, is not about obsessed to a music as if is an inheritance,, is about what people can achieve from you, & you giving an opportunity to the youth & hope, that they can do better than you in there own time. BADDEST
obo my sure guy all d time, kongra…..loz