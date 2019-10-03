3 Cases Of Monkeypox In Discovered In Lagos: Commissioner

Monkeypox
The Lagos state government says it has confirmed three cases of monkeypox, in the past one month.

Akin Abayomi, commissioner for health, made this known while warning residents at a meeting on Friday to take precautionary measures.

According to Abayomi, three suspected cases of monkey pox were reported by health facilities in the past one month.

He revealed further that the cases, tested positive for the infectious disease as revealed by reports of laboratory investigation.

“The patients were treated at the specialised infectious disease isolation centre of Mainland Hospital, Yaba, and they have since recovered and (been) discharged,” he said.

“The close contacts and family members of these cases were actively monitored for 21 days for any development of signs and symptoms of monkey pox and none of these contacts developed any symptoms.

“Health workers are advised to observe universal safety precautions when dealing with patients and report any suspected case of monkey pox to the medical officer of health in their local government or the Directorate of Disease Control, through these lines: 08023169485 and 08023377487.”

0

