344-Year-Old Tortoise ‘Alagba’ Dies In Ogbomosho

by Olayemi Oladotun

According to reports, 344-year-old tortoise popularly known as Alagba, in the palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso, is dead.

Ancestral tortoise, Alagba
Ancestral tortoise, Alagba

The sacred tortoise which was the oldest in Africa, was sick for a few days before her demise on Thursday.

Also Read: Gunmen Kidnap Teachers, Students In Kaduna

The ascension of the throne of the current Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi marked the rise in popularity of the tortoise.

The Private Secretary to Oba Oyewumi, Toyin Ajamu, who confirmed the story, pointed out that the historical tortoise will be greatly missed.

(Tribune),

Tags from the story
Ancestral Tortoise 'Alagba', Soun Of Ogbomosho
