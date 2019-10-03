344-Year-Old Tortoise ‘Alagba’ Dies In Ogbomosho

According to reports, 344-year-old tortoise popularly known as Alagba, in the palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso, is dead.

The sacred tortoise which was the oldest in Africa, was sick for a few days before her demise on Thursday.

The ascension of the throne of the current Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi marked the rise in popularity of the tortoise.

The Private Secretary to Oba Oyewumi, Toyin Ajamu, who confirmed the story, pointed out that the historical tortoise will be greatly missed.

