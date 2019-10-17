36-Year-Old Mother Of 44 Finally Stopped From Having More Kids

World’s most fertile woman, Mariam Nabatanzi, who has 44 babies has finally been stopped by doctors from having more kids.

The 36-year-old Ugandan woman has four sets of twins, five sets of triplets and five quadruplets.

Nabatanzin, who is now single-handedly taking care of her kids, works as a tailor, hairdresser and herbalist to earn enough to fend for her 38 surviving children.

Report has it that she was sold into marriage at the age of 12 to a man who was 40-year-old. She had her first child one year later.

“Generally, I have tried to educate them. My dream is that my children go to school. They can lack anything (else), but they must go to school,” Nabatazni revealed in a recent Al Jazeera documentary.

“I can’t say they are nagging because they are my children. I can’t say I will abandon them because they are my children and I love them,” Nabatazni added.

She said she was told by a doctor that birth control, like the Pill, could cause her problems due to her unusually large ovaries. So after her first set of twins, the babies just kept coming.

According to Mirror, UK, at 23, Nabatazni had 25 children and approached a doctor for help to stop her from having more children.

However, she was told that she had to keep having more kids as her ovary count was so high.

Her last pregnancy led to the birth of her sixth set of twins 3 years ago, with one of them dying while she was in labour. Her husband also left her for good.

Mariam said: “I have grown up in tears, my man has passed me through a lot of suffering.

“All my time has been spent looking after my children and working to earn some money.”

Dr Charles Kiggundu, a gynaecologist at Mulago Hospital in Kampala, Uganda, said:

“Her case is a genetic predisposition to hyper-ovulate, which is releasing multiple eggs in one cycle, which significantly increases the chance of having multiples; it is always genetic.”