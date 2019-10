A 400-level student at Tai Solarin University of Education has been nabbed for allegedly withdrawing fifty-seven thousand naira (₦57,000) and also poisoning two other students.

The student, identified as Ifeanyi was caught on tape by the victims he tried to poison and steal from.

Ifeanyi, who can be seen in the video apologizing for his crimes, was handed to the appropriate authorities.



