41,000 Ghost Workers Uncovered In Bauchi State Civil Service

No fewer than 41,000 ghost workers have been uncovered by the Bauchi State Government.

This is coming 5 months after Governor Bala Mohammed assumed office.

Governor Bala made this known while hosting members of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister’s Press Corps on Saturday, disclosing that the state has 101,000 civil servants and thousands are receiving salaries without the compulsory Bank Verification Number (BVN).

“Just last week, we discovered that some of our civil servants are ghost workers. The Federal Government has said that everybody must have a BVN.

“But 41, 000 out of 101, 000 civil servants in Bauchi State do not have BVN and they have been collecting salaries under the last administration. A lot of compromises happened.

Read Also: Over 1000 Ghost Workers Caught In Niger State

“Those who have BVN have been getting alerts, but the rest of the civil servants must be investigated. It is good to note that the government has not employed any graduate in the last four years. Yet our salaries are increasing. And some mischievous people are complaining about my discoveries.

“Some of the ghost workers we suspect are conniving with our education secretaries in the local governments and health directors. As a civil servant, I am just suspending them to find out what happened. And if I find out that they are not compromising, I will be just and equitable to them. If otherwise, the civil service rules will apply to them, so that nobody will do it again” Bala said.