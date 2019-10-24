63-Year-Old Pastor Charged With Murder After Killing Estranged Wife

A 63-year-old New York pastor named Victor Mateo has been charged with murder after allegedly running over his estranged wife and finished her off with a matchet while their grand children watched helplessly.

According to Darcel D. Clark , Bronx District Attorney, he has been estranged from his wife for almost a month before going on to gruesomely murder her.

His words:

‘The defendant cruelly attacked his wife, whom he had been estranged for approximately a month, in front of her two young grandchildren.’ ‘We will pursue justice for the victim, as well as her family members who have been deeply traumatized by the terrible attack.’

According to reports, he reportedly packed his car outside his estranged wife’s house and laid in wait for her to emerge before running over her with the car.

She was then said to have quickly moved under the car but he pulled her out forcibly before going on to inflict machete wond on her while their grandchildren whom she was taking to school watched helplessly.

He was then arrested after eluding from the authorities for a long time.