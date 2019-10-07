7 Killed In Accident Involving Convoy Of Governor Obaseki

by Verity
Governor Obaseki
Edo State Governor Obaseki

More than seven persons were said to have been killed in an accident involving the convoy of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, on Saturday.

The accident which took place near Ehor village along the Benin-Ekpoma highway, was said to have involved an Audi 80 car conveying the deceased victims(five adults and two children) – which had a head-on collision with a Toyota Hilux van conveying protocol officers of the Edo state government house.

Read Also: No One Attacked Oshiomhole, He Only Failed To Observe Protocol: Obaseki

According to reports,the protocol officers were heading for Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, where the governor was supposed to attend the a convocation ceremony.

The incident was confirmed by Danmallam Mohammed, commissioner of police in Edo, but didn’t oblige further details.

Tags from the story
accident, EDO STATE, Godwin Obaseki
0

You may also like

NANS Denies Endorsing President Jonathan’s Re-election Bid, Says Obanikoro Is Unfit To Be A Minister

President Orders Takeover Of Nigeria’s Airspace Over Gulf Of Guinea From Ghana

Former Lagos NBA Chairman Passes On

17 Killed, Many Injured In Ibadan-Lagos Auto-Crash

Ramsey Nouah Escapes Death By Hairs-Breadth

Police Parades Four Suspected Kidnappers and Rapists In Taraba

Nigeria’s Revenue From Crude Oil Resources Enough To Fund Power Projects – TCN Chairman

Buhari Appoints Gbemisola Saraki Otuoke Varsity Council Chairman

TAN Proposes Trial In ICC For Perpetrators Of Election Violence

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *