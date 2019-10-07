7 Killed In Accident Involving Convoy Of Governor Obaseki

More than seven persons were said to have been killed in an accident involving the convoy of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, on Saturday.

The accident which took place near Ehor village along the Benin-Ekpoma highway, was said to have involved an Audi 80 car conveying the deceased victims(five adults and two children) – which had a head-on collision with a Toyota Hilux van conveying protocol officers of the Edo state government house.

Read Also: No One Attacked Oshiomhole, He Only Failed To Observe Protocol: Obaseki

According to reports,the protocol officers were heading for Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, where the governor was supposed to attend the a convocation ceremony.

The incident was confirmed by Danmallam Mohammed, commissioner of police in Edo, but didn’t oblige further details.