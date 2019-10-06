70-Year-Old Ex-Osun Deputy Governor, Titi Laoye Remarries (Photos)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Deputy Governor Of Osun State, Titi Laoye-Tomori has remarried socialite, Prince Michael Ponle, a few days ago.

Titi Laoye-Tomori
Titi Laoye-Tomori and husband, Michael Ponle

Laoye-Tomori, who was deputy to former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf-Aregbesola took another shot at marriage after her previous marriage to a professor that produced four kids.

Also, the new groom, Prince Michael Ponnle, lost his wife, Comfort Olufunke in 2012. Comfort lost the battle at Cardiff Hospital, London, United Kingdom, after a brief illness. She was aged 68.

