90 Million Nigerians Live In Extreme Poverty: FG

The Minister of Humanitarian, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq, revealed that over 90m Nigerians live in extreme poverty.

Farouq made this known while sharing the decision of the Buhari-led administration to lift 90 million Nigerians out of extreme poverty during a budget defense session before the House of Representatives Committee on IDPs.

Read Also: ‘Poverty Is Better Than Taking Up Three Movie Roles’ – Nollywood Actress

The minister also disclosed that the ministry’s budget for the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons are as follows: ”N474,306,285 for personnel, N165 million for resettlement of IDPs in the North East and Bakkasi returnees in the 2020 budget proposal.”

”N15 million for 1,000 IDPs enrolment into NHIS; N105 million for renovation/rent of 21,000,000 per state; N60 million Back to school fees; N105 million for drilling of borehole; N184 million for securing land for relocation and reintegration of IDPs in FCT, Nasarawa States and N110 million for 2,200 families as return assistance to North East, among others.”