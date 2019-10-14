“90% Of Ladies Have Nothing To Offer In A Relationship Than Sex: Tiwa Savage

by Amaka

Tiwa Savage has dished out her thoughts on the basis of how women keep their relationships which she dubbed as “the mindset of Nigerian ladies.”

Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage

The female artiste had taken to her social media page to slam ladies trolling her after she accused them of having nothing else to offer in a relationship aside sex.

Shattering the table which sparked outrage, the mother of one had said:

“if we remove s8x from relationship you will discover that most of we ladies have nothing to offer in relationships, search your conscience, what else do you offer aside from s8x?

Read Also: OAP Do2dtun Reacts After Receiving Death Threat For Agreeing To Interview Tacha

“Remove money from a relationship and you will discover that over 90% of ladies won’t see a reason to be in a relationship. We want our men to take care of us but we add no value to their life other than s8x and troubles. Let’s change our mindset, let’s learn to be valuable in a relationship. lets pray for them while they are down. Motivate them to hustle harder, give them listening ears.”

Tags from the story
tiwa savage
0

You may also like

Fans take to Twitter to mourn DJ Olu as his body is laid to rest

Omotola’s Reality Series, “Omotola: The Real Me” To Start Airing From Dec. 6th 2012

SO SAD!!! Popular Nollywood Actor/Comedian Has Died

Khloe Kardashian flaunts baby bump in stunning new photos

[Watch] Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Trailer

Davido Gets Customized Artwork Done On The Wall Of His Lekki Mansion [PHOTO]

INSPIRING!!! Meet Nigerian Guitarist, Simeon Djagbo Who Was Born Without Fingers And Palms

Kiss Daniel Has This To Say About The Lawsuit From Former Record Label

Woman who accused Tupac Shakur of rape has joined the #MeToo movement and is speaking up in new video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *