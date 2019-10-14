“90% Of Ladies Have Nothing To Offer In A Relationship Than Sex: Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage has dished out her thoughts on the basis of how women keep their relationships which she dubbed as “the mindset of Nigerian ladies.”

The female artiste had taken to her social media page to slam ladies trolling her after she accused them of having nothing else to offer in a relationship aside sex.

Shattering the table which sparked outrage, the mother of one had said:

“if we remove s8x from relationship you will discover that most of we ladies have nothing to offer in relationships, search your conscience, what else do you offer aside from s8x?

“Remove money from a relationship and you will discover that over 90% of ladies won’t see a reason to be in a relationship. We want our men to take care of us but we add no value to their life other than s8x and troubles. Let’s change our mindset, let’s learn to be valuable in a relationship. lets pray for them while they are down. Motivate them to hustle harder, give them listening ears.”