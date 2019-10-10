95 Fake Graduates Apprehended By NYSC

95 fake graduates have been arrested by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The last batch of corps members saw 95 fake graduates, 60 from Nigerian universities and 35 from West African universities apprehended. These people participated in the scheme until they were caught.

Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, NYSC Director-General, made this known during the 2019 Batch ‘C’ Pre-mobilisation Workshop in Minna on Wednesday, October 9th.

Ibrahim said: “It had been discovered that names of unqualified persons are included in the Senate/Academic Board approved list uploaded on the NYSC registration portal by some corps producing institutions. This is very worrisome as it amounts to betrayal of trust or gross negligence which will not be tolerated,” he said.

He concluded saying the NYSC act should prescribe a four-year jail term should anyone present fake credentials for mobilisation. “Very soon, we will mobilise prospective corps members. I want to appeal to persons with the intention to present fake certificates not to show up”.