99% Of Women Fake Orgasm During Sex — Actress Beverly Osu (Video)

Nigerian actress and video vixen, Beverly Osu has advised women not to fake orgasms but they should teach their men how to explore their bodies.

The reality star shared a video in which she said ladies also need to experience maximum satisfaction and not endure during sex.

In her words:

“So 99% of women have faked an orgasm and still fake an orgasm. I think it’s high time we start telling our partners that baby, this is how you explore my body. These are the dos and don’t for this body. There is no need to fake it. Men, learn how to understand your woman’s body. Sex is not only meant to be enjoyed by men and endured by women.”

Osu captioned the post:

“Don’t #FakeItTillYouMakeit “ Women have faked orgasm for so long and it’s time we talk about pleasure for two.”

Watch the video below: