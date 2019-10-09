9ice Pays Homage, Bows To TuBaba On Stage (Video)

Nigerian artiste and music producer, 9ice has shown his loyalty and respect to one of Nigeria’s top artists, TuBaba.

The recording artiste, Innocent Idibia, popularly called TuFace or TuBaba had hosted his musical concert while celebrating #20YearsAKing held in Abuja.

Sharing the stage with 9ice, the two were seen performing together in equal energy when 9ice paid homage to him as he bows down, raising his hands to show respect to TuBaba.

This also happened when one of 9ice’ hit tracks of all time, ‘gongo aso’, was playing while he was performing it.

Watch The Video Here: