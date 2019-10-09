9ice Pays Homage, Bows To TuBaba On Stage (Video)

by Michael
Nigerian Artiste 9ice Tubaba
Nigerian Artiste 9ice

Nigerian artiste and music producer, 9ice has shown his loyalty and respect to one of Nigeria’s top artists, TuBaba.

READ ALSO – Afropop Artist 9ice Shares Photos Of His Twin Daughters (Photos)

The recording artiste, Innocent Idibia, popularly called TuFace or TuBaba had hosted his musical concert while celebrating #20YearsAKing held in Abuja.

Sharing the stage with 9ice, the two were seen performing together in equal energy when 9ice paid homage to him as he bows down, raising his hands to show respect to TuBaba.

This also happened when one of 9ice’ hit tracks of all time, ‘gongo aso’, was playing while he was performing it.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
9ice, Tubaba
0

You may also like

Viral Pre-wedding Photos of a Very Thin Guy Carrying his Fat Fiancee

‘Bloody hypocrites’ – Toyin Lawani slams haters over he recent lingerie photos

Kanye Shared This Emotional Video To Wish Kim A Happy Birthday

Patience Ozokwor welcomes her 16th Grandchild (Photos)

What recession? Brand new cars, 200 Aso Ebis given as souvenirs as divorced mum of 2 weds in Benin (Photos)

2face Idibia Visits Daughter In School On Her Birthday + Sings To Her Before All Her Friends

Kim And Kanye Share A Ki*ss On Val

Couple Alert: John Dumelo And Rukky Sanda Mess Around In Photo Shoot

PHOTOS: Van Vicker Surprises Jackie Appiah At Her Birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *