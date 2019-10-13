A Northern Governor in Lagos is possible by 2035: Reno Omokri

by Valerie Oke
Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain, has opined that Lagos State might be governed in 2035 by a Northerner because the demographics of the nation are changing.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he further explained that the population explosion in Northern Nigeria is forcing some Northerners to relocate to the South with Lagos being the major destination.

According to him, Southerners, on the other hand, cope by relocating abroad.

His words:

3-As a result of the population EXPLOSION in Northern Nigeria, more Northerners are relocating down South, while Southerners cope by relocating abroad. A Northern Governor in Lagos is possible by 2035

