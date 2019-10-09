Aba Women Issue Ultimatum To Governor Ikpeazu To Fix Bad Roads, Pay Salaries In Abia

Women in Aba, Abia state capital took to the streets on Tuesday to disrupt state activities over bad roads and poor infrastructure.

Aba women threatened to shut down the Government House as they protested against bad governance in the State.

Read Also: South African Police Open Fire On IPOB Members For Protesting Against Buhari In Pretoria (VIDEO)

The hundreds of protesting women issued a 90-day ultimatum to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to the fix the bad roads in Aba and ensure payment of salaries to civil servants in the State.

Speaking to newsmen, the women leader threatened that there will be a return of Aba Women riot of 1929 if their demands were not met.