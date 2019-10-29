Abuja Taxi Driver Brings Out His Manhood, Masturbates After Picking Up Female Passenger

A Nigerian lady, @finestjoyce took to Twitter to share her horrible encounter with an unidentified taxi driver, who picked her up in Abuja.

The lady also shared a video which captures the moment the driver whipped out his manhood and began fondling it in her presence.

The driver, however, is initially seen using one hand on the gear stick while the other is on the steering wheel.

Moments later, he removes his hand from the steering wheel and places it on his already erect penis as he began to stroke it through his shirt.

Not getting enough pleasure, the man tosses his shirt aside, exposing his naked male member and he begins masturbating in full mode.

Sharing the video on the micro-blogging platform, @finestjoyce wrote:

“The rubbish I witnessed today in a taxi in abj,”

Watch the video below: