Access Bank Unveils Independence Campaign, set to Splash Cash Prizes on over 30 DiamondXtra Customers Daily

In commemoration of Nigeria’s 59 years’ independence anniversary, Nigeria’s leading retail bank, Access Bank Plc has unveiled a cash incentive campaign tagged “DiamondXtra Independence Splash” to reward over 30 DiamondXtra customers daily with cash prizes.

The campaign is set to run from October 2 to October 31, 2019 and will reward over 600 customers during the campaign period.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Lagos, the Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank plc, Victor Etuokwu said the bank introduced the daily rewards promo in commemoration of the country’s independence to give as many Nigerians as possible financial freedom and empower them to fulfil their day to day needs as they celebrate Nigeria at 59.

“The DiamondXtra Independence Splash which is going to run from October 2 to October 30, 2019 is a testimony to our commitment to empower Nigerians financially irrespective of their educational, religious and social status.

For 30 days of celebrating Nigeria at 59, we will be rewarding more than 30 lucky customers daily with cash prizes ranging from, N10,000, N20,000 and N50,000 respectively. This is our own little way of giving back to our loyal customers.

To qualify for the DiamondXtra Independence Splash reward scheme which is open to both new and existing customers, new customers are required to open a DiamondXtra savings account with just N5,000 by dialling *901# or walking into one of our branches to open the account. However, the more multiples of N5,000 both new and old customers save, the higher their chances of winning at the daily draw” Victor concluded.

DiamondXtra is an interest yielding hybrid account which allows deposit of both cash and third party cheques. Hybrid means a combination of both savings and current account features. The DiamondXtra reward scheme has given away over N5 billion in cash and household items to over 15,000 loyal customers over the last 11years.

